NCP has no ties with two student advisers: Nahid Islam
National Citizen Party (NCP) has no ties with Adviser for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam, who have been in the interim government as representatives of students, as well as joined the government on the aftermath of the mass uprising as representatives of that movement.
NCP convenor Nahid Islam made the remarks at a press conference on the contemporary political situations at the NCP’s temporary central office in the capital’s Banglamotor on Saturday afternoon.
Speaking about Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Mahfuj Alam, the NCP leader said, “If they want to engage in politics or contest elections, they cannot do so while in the government. In that case, they will have to leave the government and decide independently. But attempts are being made to link them with the NCP as part of propaganda to undermine them. We would say this very deliberate. We condemn and protest the propaganda connecting the two student advisers with the NCP.”
Roadmap on judicial reform, election should be announced
Nahid Islam hoped that head of interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus would remain in office and engage all political sides in discussions to find a solution.
He said a declaration should be announced within the stipulated time in July. Three roadmaps on judiciary, reform, and elections should be announced at the same time. This would raise a sense of reassurance and trust among people and political parties.
He urged the government to announce the July Charter and roadmaps for judiciary, reform, and elections simultaneously.
Yunus not willing to take responsibility for 'controlled election'
Nahid also said Professor Muhammad Yunus doubted that a ‘controlled election’ may happen because of pressure that is being exerted for elections.
He does not want to take responsibility for it. According to Nahid, the chief adviser shared these concerns in their discussions.
Nahid said, “I told Professor Yunus that he must stay in office because the people have expectations based on his promises. He resolves the matter politically.”
Nahid Islam visited the chief adviser’s residence Jamuna on Thursday evening amid rumours of Professor Yunus’s resignation started making the rounds.
Replying to a query on this matter, Nahid Islam said, “Considering the circumstances created by the court, the NBR, and events in front of Jamuna, Professor Yunus think if he is taken hostage or forced to concede to any demand through pressure, he does not agree to that. Secondly, he thinks he took the responsibility after the mass uprising to bring about several fundamental changes in the country. If he cannot implement these fundamental reforms, such as judicial reform, then what is the point of him staying? He is unable to fulfil the promises he made to the people under the current situation.”