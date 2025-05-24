NCP has no ties with two student advisers: Nahid Islam

National Citizen Party (NCP) has no ties with Adviser for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam, who have been in the interim government as representatives of students, as well as joined the government on the aftermath of the mass uprising as representatives of that movement.

NCP convenor Nahid Islam made the remarks at a press conference on the contemporary political situations at the NCP’s temporary central office in the capital’s Banglamotor on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking about Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Mahfuj Alam, the NCP leader said, “If they want to engage in politics or contest elections, they cannot do so while in the government. In that case, they will have to leave the government and decide independently. But attempts are being made to link them with the NCP as part of propaganda to undermine them. We would say this very deliberate. We condemn and protest the propaganda connecting the two student advisers with the NCP.”