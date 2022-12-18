BNP claims Tk5m loss due to vandalism during raid at party office

BNP leaders went to the Naya Paltan central office on Saturday for the first time since police raided there on 7 December following clashes with BNP men, which left one dead and scores injured.
Police arrested several thousand BNP leaders and activists during the raid. The law enforcers claimed they recovered crude bombs.
Khandaker Mosharraf alleged police attacked the party’s central office on 7 December. Terrorists from the ruling party entered the BNP central office under police shelter and, according to witnesses, they then vandalised various rooms and looted valuables, he added.
The BNP leader said several officials and members of police carried crude bombs inside the BNP central office and staged the drama of cocktail recovery and that has become clear in the media and social media later.
Police filed a case over the clashes. According to the case statement, police fired 179 teargas shells, 460 rounds of shotgun bullets and six stun grenades.
BNP, However, claimed the actual number would be much higher.
BNP leaders also demanded the release of the party leaders-activists including secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who are now behind bars.