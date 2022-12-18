BNP claims Tk5m loss due to vandalism during raid at party office

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has said the ‘vandalism and looting’ carried out at the party’s Naya Paltan central office caused over Tk 5 million in damage.

Khandaker Mosharraf disclosed details on damage at a press conference at the BNP chairperson’s political office in the capital’s Gulshan on Sunday.

He said laptop, computer, hard disk, documents, bank papers and cash were looted from the BNP’s central office and that is, in fact, a robbery.