BNP steps up activities amid opposition programmes

Ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is stepping up its political and organisational activities amid a series of programmes by opposition parties led by Jamaat-e-Islami and activities by the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in the country.

According to party sources, organisational instructions have been issued to prepare counter-programmes at the field level. The party has already begun holding what it calls “undeclared” programmes in Dhaka and elsewhere.

BNP leaders, however, say they are not organising the programmes because of any pressure, but to counter what they describe as “propaganda” by the opposition and activities of the Awami League.

Speaking to several senior BNP leaders, Prothom Alo learned that sudden fuel price hikes amid economic difficulties and other pressures have created unease within the party. Jamaat-e-Islami, the National Citizen Party (NCP) and several other opposition parties have already been carrying out various programmes. The fuel price hike has added a new issue to their programmes.

The recent activities of the Awami League have also concerned BNP policymakers. BNP leaders have accused the Awami League of involvement in incidents of violence and arson targeting buses and trains in Dhaka and elsewhere. According to party sources, these developments have caused concern within the BNP.

Several senior government officials and ministers told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that the government’s image is declining with each passing day. In this situation, they said, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s personal image is currently the government’s only asset.