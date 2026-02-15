BNP chairman assures action to prevent post-election violence: Jamaat ameer
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman has said that the chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman, has assured him of effective measures to prevent post-election violence.
Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks in a post published on his verified Facebook page on Sunday.
Earlier in the evening, at around 7:10 pm, Tarique Rahman visited the Jamaat ameer’s residence in the Bashundhara Residential Area of the capital. Approximately half an hour later, Shafiqur Rahman shared details of their discussion on Facebook.
In his post, the Jamaat ameer wrote that during their meeting Tarique Rahman assured him that he would take effective steps to prevent post-election violence and any attacks on opposition activists or members of minority communities.
“I welcome this assurance,” Shafiqur Rahman wrote. “We expect that no citizen should face intimidation or insecurity.”
He further stated that Jamaat would extend full cooperation to the elected government on matters of national interest. However, he emphasised that as an ideological opposition party, Jamaat would remain uncompromising in fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities.
“We will support the government in all welfare-oriented initiatives,” he wrote, “but wherever accountability is required, we will speak out.”
Shafiqur Rahman added, “Our objective is not confrontation but correction; not obstruction but oversight. The people of the country expect a parliament that upholds justice and citizens’ rights and advances the state with stability.”
In the same post, he extended advance congratulations to Tarique Rahman as the future prime minister of Bangladesh, describing the visit to his residence as a historic moment in national politics.
“I welcome his visit and hope that through dialogue and responsibility it will mark the beginning of a new chapter of political maturity and mutual respect,” he wrote.
The Jamaat ameer concluded by expressing his vision of a Bangladesh free from fascism, sovereign and founded upon justice and fairness.
He said Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, together with the 11-party alliance, remains committed to establishing a prosperous, stable and modern state governed by democratic values and constitutional rule.