BNP chairman assures action to prevent post-election violence: Jamaat ameer

He further stated that Jamaat would extend full cooperation to the elected government on matters of national interest. However, he emphasised that as an ideological opposition party, Jamaat would remain uncompromising in fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities.

“We will support the government in all welfare-oriented initiatives,” he wrote, “but wherever accountability is required, we will speak out.”

Shafiqur Rahman added, “Our objective is not confrontation but correction; not obstruction but oversight. The people of the country expect a parliament that upholds justice and citizens’ rights and advances the state with stability.”

In the same post, he extended advance congratulations to Tarique Rahman as the future prime minister of Bangladesh, describing the visit to his residence as a historic moment in national politics.