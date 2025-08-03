JCD activists converge at Shahbagh for student rally

Thousands of leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student wing of BNP, have started gathering in the city’s Shahbagh area since Sunday morning to attend their student rally.

The JCD leaders and supporters from different parts of the country are joining the rally to mark the anniversary of the July-August mass uprising.

The rally is scheduled to formally begin at 2:30pm with the recitation from the verses of the Holy Quran.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and other senior leaders will address the event.