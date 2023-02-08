People believe Khaleda Zia didn't commit any crime: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said people know and believe BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia didn't commit any crime but inhuman and cruel repressions have been inflicted on her due to political vindictiveness.

"She has been struggling consistently to establish democracy. The government has confined democracy by confining her," he added.

The BNP leader made this remark in a statement on Wednesday to mark the 5th year of her imprisonment.

Khaleda Zia was jailed in a corruption case of 'Zia Orphanage Trust' on 8 February 2018. In the statement, Fakhrul termed 8 February shameful day in the political history of Bangladesh.

*More to follow...