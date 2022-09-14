Sheikh Rehana has endless compassion, love for Bangalees: Obaidul Quader

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said Sheikh Rehana, younger daughter of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is a true Bangalee by heart and a kind personality with human values, reports news agency BSS.

“As a member of the Bangabandhu family, she has infinite compassion and love for the Bangalees,” he said in a statement, extending his greetings to Sheikh Rehana, also the younger sister of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on her 67th birthday.

Sheikh Rehana is always an uncompromising person in the interest of the country and its people, Quader said, adding that she is an instance of integrity and a Ratnagarva Maa.