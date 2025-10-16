RUCSU elections: Voting begins after 35 years

The long-awaited elections to the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU), hall unions and student representatives in the university senate are underway today, Thursday, after a 35-year hiatus.

This marks the 17th RUCSU election in the 72-year history of Rajshahi University (RU).

Like other public universities in the country, no student union polls have been held at RU since 1990.