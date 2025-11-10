July Charter implementation: Govt moves to resolve deadlock

The government is moving towards a decision to hold both the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election and the referendum for implementing the July National Charter on the same day. This is because it is considered almost impossible to organise the two votes on separate days. In addition, the government wishes to take into consideration the formation of an upper house of parliament through a proportional representation (PR) system.

The government, in this way, is attempting to reach a settlement by partially accommodating the demands of the political parties. It is expected that the two major parties will make some concessions on their respective positions, multiple responsible government sources said this.

According to those sources, everything will be finalised at a meeting of the advisory council on 13 November. By 15 November, the government will issue the order for implementing the July Charter and promulgate the ordinance required to conduct the referendum.

Meanwhile, informal discussions between the government and political parties are ongoing. Several advisers are maintaining communication with the parties. They are seeking to explain the government’s position and the practical realities to the political parties.

The positions of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and their like-minded parties are in direct opposition to each other on the question of the referendum.