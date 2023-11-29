BNP leader Shahjahan Omar walks out of jail

Shahjahan Omar, vice chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has walked out of jail after securing bail in a case filed over torching buses.
His lawyer and BNP leader Masud Ahmed Talukder confirmed the news to Prothom Alo, saying he was released from the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj around 6:00 pm on Wednesday.
The police arrested Shahjahan Omar on 4 November, in a case filed with the New Market police station over torching buses. Later, the chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court in Dhaka put him on a three-day remand.
Masud Ahmed Talukder said the court of additional metropolitan session’s judge heard Shahjahan Omar's petition and granted him bail on Wednesday.
However, the court rejected bail petitions of BNP leaders Mirza Abbas, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and Khairul Kabir Khokon on the same day.