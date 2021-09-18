Election held under EC, not govt: Info minister

Earlier, the minister reached Char Fasson by a helicopter and placed a bouquet of flowers to the portrait of Bangabandhu. He also planted a tree sapling at the Sheik Russel Shishu Park marking the Mujib Year.
Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said no caretaker government will be formed with inclusion of those persons who talk in the television screen after midnight, he added.
He said the administrative officials are not under the government when the polls are held and their responsibility goes to the EC. The Election Commission conducts the polls independently, he added.
The government, he said, could not transfer anyone including deputy commissioner, police super or upazila nirbahi officer. Everyone goes under the EC, he added.
He said the BNP leaders have told that the government could not construct the Padma Bridge. But, prime minister Sheikh Hasina has turned the myth into reality by constructing the bridge, he added.
"Now, I'm waiting to see when the BNP leaders will cross the river by their vehicles," said Hasan.
The minister said many people couldn't understand the meaning of 'Digital Bangladesh' in 2008. "But, now the 'Digital Bangladesh' is not a dream, rather it's a reality.
Earlier, the minister exchanged views with journalists at lawmaker Jakob's house. Bhola press club president M Habibur Rahman was present there.
Later, Hasan visited different development works in the district.
Bhola deputy commissioner Md Towfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, police super Sarker Md Kaiser, upazila parishad chairman Jaynal Abedin Akhand and pouroshava mayor Mohammad Morshed, among others, accompanied the minister.