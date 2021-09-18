Election held under EC, not govt: Info minister

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said election is held under the Election Commission (EC), but not under the government.

"BNP leaders are issuing statements through series of meetings that they would not go for election under Awami League government. But, the election is held under the Election Commission, not under any government," he said.

The minister made the remarks while addressing a meeting marking the 29th death anniversary of former lawmaker principal MM Nazrul Islam at Brajagopal Town Hall in Char Fasson upazila of the district.

Lawmaker of Bhola-4 constituency Abdullah Al Islam Jakob addressed the discussion with Principal Nazrul Islam Foundation vice chairman principal Kaisar Ahmed Dulal in the chair.