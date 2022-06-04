Elections under party govt challenging: Ex-CEC Nurul Huda

Former chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda said there are challenges in holding polls under a party government.

He also said the officials of the election commission instead of the deputy commissioners can be assigned for a fair election.

Nurul Huda, who was the chief election commissioner for five years till 14 February 2022, also believes a fair election is not possible without the political negotiation.

He also said BNP is a big political party. The next parliamentary election will not be acceptable if it is organised without BNP, Nurul Huda added.