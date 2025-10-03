Jamaat’s election preparations complete: Golam Porwar
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general, Mia Golam Porwar, has declared, “Now is the most opportune moment to send religion into parliament. Those who were once involved in student politics must again become active and play their role for the country. The ameer of Jamaat has said: ‘In the last 54 years, never before has there been such an unprecedented opportunity to take the strength of the Islamic movement into parliament. We do not know whether such an opportunity will ever come again in the future. The fascists tried to push us into a hole, but Allah the Almighty cast them into that very hole and elevated the Islamic movement to a place of honour.’”
He made these remarks while addressing as the chief guest at a reunion of members (1977–2025), organised by Islami Chhatra Shibir’s Khulna city branch at Al Faruq Society Auditorium around 11:30 am on Friday
“Jamaat has completed full electoral preparations by nominating candidates in all 300 constituencies for the forthcoming national parliamentary elections. Every activist of Jamaat must now take to the electoral field and work with their full strength.” Mia Golam Porwar also said.
“Ahead of the election, when and whom the organisation instructs, we must cultivate the mentality to accept that decision. Our objective is not merely to ensure the victory of a brother; our sacrifices must be for the victory of the movement itself,” he added.
Speaking under the slogan “Sompritir taane shikorer paane (which roughly translates as ‘drawn by solidarity, back to the roots’), Golam Porwar shared emotional reminiscences.
He invoked the names of Khulna’s Chhatra Shibir leaders Aminul Islam, Munshi Abdul Halim, Amanullah Aman, Rahmat Ali, Abul Kashem Pathan, and journalist Sheikh Belal Uddin, saying, “Their sacrifices and contributions remain a shining chapter in the history of our politics.”
His remarks created an emotional atmosphere in the auditorium.
The programme was presided over by Khulna city unit president of Islami Chhatra Shibir, Arafat Hossain and conducted by secretary Rakib Hossain.
The chief speaker was the organisation’s central secretary general, Nurul Islam (Saddam).
Special guests included Jamaat’s Khulna regional assistant director Abul Kalam Azad, city unit ameer Mahfuzur Rahman, district unit ameer Emran Hossain, city nayeb-e-ameer Nazibur Rahman, city secretary Sheikh Jahangir Hossain, along with several past and present Chhatra Shibir leaders.
Addressing the programme, Nurul Islam, the chief speaker, said, “At Dhaka University, where once we could not even stand, Allah the Almighty has now granted us the opportunity to secure positions in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU). Many cannot even put forward panels in various universities. Jahangirnagar University, which was once the cradle of Left-leaning politics, has, by the grace of Allah, given us so much. We must hold on to this. Let no arrogance creep into us.”
Nurul Islam further said, “Allah the Almighty has expressly forbidden idle talk and futile deeds. Those who engage in pointless exchanges on Facebook must refrain. Though we believe none of our responsible leaders are involved in that, there may be some outside the organisation’s discipline who, driven by emotion, do so. If someone abuses me, we shall not respond to that because abuse can never be answered by abuse. Opportunities that have opened up for us in the constituencies where we are tasked with responsibilities ahead of the general election, we could never have imagined that. We have never seen such a great shift before. We must believe that we will secure at least 160 seats.”