Jamaat’s election preparations complete: Golam Porwar

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general, Mia Golam Porwar, has declared, “Now is the most opportune moment to send religion into parliament. Those who were once involved in student politics must again become active and play their role for the country. The ameer of Jamaat has said: ‘In the last 54 years, never before has there been such an unprecedented opportunity to take the strength of the Islamic movement into parliament. We do not know whether such an opportunity will ever come again in the future. The fascists tried to push us into a hole, but Allah the Almighty cast them into that very hole and elevated the Islamic movement to a place of honour.’”

He made these remarks while addressing as the chief guest at a reunion of members (1977–2025), organised by Islami Chhatra Shibir’s Khulna city branch at Al Faruq Society Auditorium around 11:30 am on Friday