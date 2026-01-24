Election: 129 inmates to cast postal vote from Jashore central jail

However, some were unable to register due to absence of national identity cards or other technical issues while others refrained from applying because they expect to be released on bail.

Booklets containing information on candidates and electoral symbols for each inmate’s respective constituency will be provided to help them make informed choices, said jailer Abid.

The Election Commission will send separate ballot packages to registered voters in the jail.

Each package will include voting instructions, a ballot paper and designated space for signatures.

Inmates will mark their ballots, seal them in envelopes and submit both the ballot and signed documents to jail authorities at designated locations.

The jail authorities will then forward the sealed envelopes to the post office from where they will be sent to the Election Commission through express service.

Jashore district returning officer and deputy commissioner Ashik Hasan said the administration is extending full cooperation to ensure a fair and uninterrupted voting process.