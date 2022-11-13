People will show red card to BNP in December: Obaidul Quader

Referring to the misdeeds of BNP vice chairman Tariq Rahman, he said, “Tariq Rahman is a money launderer, who has gone abroad on bond … The play will also be done against him.”
Alleging that money is now flying in Faridpur, Quader said BNP secretary general is reportedly doing the nomination business there to make leaders or MPs.
About the BNP regime, the senior ruling party leader said, Bangladesh had become the world champion in corruption at five times and warned of taking further action against corrupt practices and misrule.
The AL general secretary also mentioned that BNP founder Ziaur Rahman was the mastermind of 15 August carnage while Tariq Rahman of Hawa Bhaban was behind the 21 August grenade attack.
AL presidium member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, MP, spoke as the chief guest at the programme with Brahmanbaria district unit of Awami League president RAM Ubaidul Moktadir Chowdhury in the chair.
Awami League presidium member advocate Kamrul Islam, joint general secretary Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif, organising secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, science and technology affairs secretary Abdus Sabur, central executive committee members Parveen Jahan Kalpana, Marina Jahan Kabita and Brahmanbaria District AL general secretary Al Mamun Sarkar also spoke at the programme.