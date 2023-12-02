Quader terms independent candidacy of AL leaders as 'beauty of democracy'

Ruling Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader has described the issue of fielding independent candidates against the party's nominated ones as a 'beauty of democracy.'
“If an independent candidate outshines any heavyweight in terms of popularity, we cannot restrict him. Democracy is all about competition... fair election, and sound competition,” he said in a press briefing at Dhanmondi in Dhaka on Saturday.
The party charter stipulates that a rebel candidate in national and local government elections is supposed to be expelled directly. The party enforced the directive in all the previous elections. Sometimes, they even forced the rebels to withdraw their candidacy.
Asked if the party will maintain its previous stance, Quader said let them run in the election and see who the people chose. In response to a query on the party’s action on infiltrators, he urged the media to identify the infiltrators rather than commenting on their action.
At least 10 people have sustained injuries in a clash between loyalists of the AL nominated candidate and an independent candidate in Shariatpur.
When asked about the potential increase in such confrontations, Quader said it is up to the election commission to handle if any conflict takes place in the electoral process. The party will rely on whichever decision the commission takes.
The AL leader further said they will sort out the prevailing issues of the 14-party alliance by 16 December.