JCD men 'attacked by BCL' on DU campus 

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders-activists have come under attack on Dhaka University campus while greeting the admission seekers for arts, law and social science unit with flowers.

The JCD men alleged ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League’s leaders-activists attacked them as they went to greet admission seekers for 2022-23 sessions.

JCD alleged five leaders-activists were injured during the attack.

BCL denied the allegation saying their leaders-activists were busy helping the admission seekers.

The attack on JCD men took place at around 1:00pm in High Court intersection near Curzon Hall. The admission test was held from 11:00am to 12:30pm.