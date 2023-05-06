JCD men 'attacked by BCL' on DU campus 

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders-activists have come under attack on Dhaka University campus while greeting the admission seekers for arts, law and social science unit with flowers.
The JCD men alleged ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League’s leaders-activists attacked them as they went to greet admission seekers for 2022-23 sessions.
JCD alleged five leaders-activists were injured during the attack.
BCL denied the allegation saying their leaders-activists were busy helping the admission seekers.
The attack on JCD men took place at around 1:00pm in High Court intersection near Curzon Hall. The admission test was held from 11:00am to 12:30pm.
A group of Chhatra League men riding on motorbikes came towards us when we were heading towards the High Court after greeting the studentsJCD DU unit’s president Khorshed Alam
JCD DU unit’s president Khorshed Alam told Prothom Alo, “We greeted the students at the gate of Curzon Hall near the High Court intersection after the examination. A group of Chhatra League men riding on motorbikes came towards us when we were heading towards the High Court after greeting the students. The Chhatra League men attacked us indiscriminately with sticks. Chhatra League men have taken away one of our leaders named Anik.”
We heard two factions of Chhatra Dal were receiving the students with flowers separately. We were busy doing our own programme. We are not aware of any attackTanvir Hasan, DU BCL’s general secretary
Asked about the allegation, DU BCL’s general secretary Tanvir Hasan told Prothom Alo, “Chhatra League had many programmes on the campus to help the admission-seekers and their guardians. We were busy with those programmes. We heard two factions of Chhatra Dal were receiving the students with flowers separately. We were busy doing our own programme. We are not aware of any attack.”
JCD DU unit’s general secretary Ariful Islam said five Chhatra Dal men were injured as the BCL led by DU unit president and secretary carried out the attack at the behest of its central president and secretary. Three of the injured JCD men are in critical condition.
Ariful said the injured leaders are JCD DU unit’s senior joint secretary Mominul Islam alias Jishan, Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall unit’s Abdullah Al Sabbir and Bangabandhu Hall’s organising secretary Anik.
Two other injured JCD leaders—DU unit’s joint secretary Raju Ahammed and Sir AF Rahman Hall unit’s Jarif—are receiving treatment at a private hospital in the city, added Arif.