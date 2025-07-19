Mirza Fakhrul visits ailing Jamaat Ameer
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visited Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman at the hospital on Saturday night.
He was accompanied by the party's Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan.
While leaving after visiting the Jamaat chief, Mirza Fakhrul spoke to the media.
He said he came to see the Jamaat leader on the instruction of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman.
Earlier in the afternoon, Shafiqur Rahman suddenly collapsed on the stage while delivering the concluding speech at Jamaat-e-Islami’s national rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.
Although he managed to stand up with the help of party members, he soon fell ill again.
He eventually finished his speech sitting on the stage. He was later taken to a private hospital in Dhaka.
"It is our responsibility to visit as a matter of political courtesy. We consider it a moral duty to check in on political leaders when they fall ill. On that basis, the two of us came to see him. He is doing much better than before. We are relieved. Given the current political crisis in Bangladesh, the recovery of Ameer Saheb is important,” Mirza Fakhrul said.
At the time, Jamaat-e-Islami's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said they are grateful for the BNP leaders’ visit. He added that the Jamaat Ameer conveyed his salam (greetings) to the BNP Acting Chairman and to Madam Khaleda Zia.