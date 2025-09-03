No conducive environment for female candidates

Sk Tasnim Afroz (Emi): The elections were postponed until October and now even that order of postponement has been withdrawn. In this way, we are essentially being made a subject of mockery.

Questions also remain regarding the neutrality of the university. If classes and examinations are suspended for a week during the elections, most students will leave the campus. In fact, many have already left their halls.

From the beginning, we have been demanding that classes continue as usual, with suspension only on the day of voting. I believe that various mechanisms are being put in place from the start to benefit a particular side.