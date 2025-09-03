No conducive environment for female candidates

How is the reaction to your election campaign?
Sk Tasnim Afroz (Emi): Through our online campaign, it is evident that a certain group is attempting to bully our panel, particularly the female candidates, in various ways. On Facebook, our posts are often subjected to derisive ‘laughing emoji’ reactions. An attempt is made to create a perception that we have no support. However, when we conduct door-to-door campaigns and directly engage with students, we are received with sincerity.
You were not previously involved in leftist student politics. What was the reasoning or strategy behind joining a panel formed by seven leftist student organisations this time?
Sk Tasnim Afroz (Emi): The context of my joining is rooted in what I have witnessed over the past year, attempts to set the Liberation War against the July uprising. Considering the state of women in the country, the recurring incidents of violence against women and the placement of collaborators’ photographs at TSC, I noticed that apart from my fellow candidates on this panel, no one was addressing these issues with due seriousness. I felt that, in matters concerning human rights and justice, my panel’s candidates have consistently maintained a principled stance both before and after 5 August 2024. For these reasons, I chose to contest from this panel.
The leftist organisations are generally known for their role of protest. To what extent do you believe this will have a positive impact on the elections?
Sk Tasnim Afroz (Emi): There was a time when the leftists achieved the best results in DUCSU. I believe influence varies with time. During the Liberation War, we were uncompromising and united; however, divisions have now deepened. We hesitate to make concessions, even on minor issues. If you observe closely, in the current DUCSU elections there are three progressive panels, two of which are from the leftist student organisations. This reluctance to compromise and the lack of mutual respect are not unique to the left; rather, it reflects a broader crisis within the contemporary political landscape of Bangladesh.
Have you encountered any obstacles during campaigning?
Sk Tasnim Afroz (Emi): I have not faced any obstacles during door-to-door campaigning. However, I am experiencing extensive harassment online. Abusive remarks are being directed at me. In particular, some right-wing groups are attacking in a very aggressive manner, labelling us with derogatory terms such as ‘Shahbaghi’ (a pejorative term for protesters who gathered in Shahbagh intersection in 2013 and demanded punishment for war criminals during 1971). Altogether, I would say that the environment is not favourable for female candidates from any organisation.
Do you see any areas of concern regarding the current DUCSU and hall union elections?
Sk Tasnim Afroz (Emi): The elections were postponed until October and now even that order of postponement has been withdrawn. In this way, we are essentially being made a subject of mockery.
Questions also remain regarding the neutrality of the university. If classes and examinations are suspended for a week during the elections, most students will leave the campus. In fact, many have already left their halls.
From the beginning, we have been demanding that classes continue as usual, with suspension only on the day of voting. I believe that various mechanisms are being put in place from the start to benefit a particular side.
How optimistic are you and your panel’s candidates about winning?
Sk Tasnim Afroz (Emi): We are receiving genuinely positive responses during our door-to-door campaigns, which gives us optimism. However, I have also pointed out the challenges. Students have already started leaving the halls. With such prolonged closure, the enthusiasm for DUCSU among non-residential students will inevitably decline.
* Interview conducted by Tahmid Saki.