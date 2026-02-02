Posters modelled on Game of Thrones featuring Jamaat ameer in Chattogram intersections

“Winter is Coming”, a well-known line from the popular television series Game of Thrones, first appeared at the very start of the series in 2011 as a warning of an approaching end time and an omen of looming danger. That slogan has now appeared on the streets of Chattogram.

Banners bearing the slogan have been put up in various parts of the city. However, instead of a character from the series, the image used is that of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s ameer, Shafiqul Rahman.

These banners were seen in the Halishahar and Chawkbazar areas of the city today, Monday.