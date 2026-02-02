Posters modelled on Game of Thrones featuring Jamaat ameer in Chattogram intersections
“Winter is Coming”, a well-known line from the popular television series Game of Thrones, first appeared at the very start of the series in 2011 as a warning of an approaching end time and an omen of looming danger. That slogan has now appeared on the streets of Chattogram.
Banners bearing the slogan have been put up in various parts of the city. However, instead of a character from the series, the image used is that of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s ameer, Shafiqul Rahman.
These banners were seen in the Halishahar and Chawkbazar areas of the city today, Monday.
In the banners, the image of the Jamaat ameer replaces Game of Thrones’ central character Jon Snow. In the image, he is shown standing with the party’s election symbol, the balance scale, styled to resemble Jon Snow’s sword. The background of the banner features snow and a wolf. At the very bottom, it reads: Dadu Fan Club Ctg.
At the beginning of the Game of Thrones series, viewers are introduced to a world overshadowed by harsh winters and the threat of grave danger.
The central mysterious force behind this danger is the White Walkers. The series’ core power struggle revolves around eight major houses or families, one of which is House Stark. Their defining motto was “Winter is Coming”, meaning that hard times lie ahead and vigilance is required.
As part of election campaigning, Jamaat ameer Shafiqul Rahman was scheduled to arrive in Chattogram today after travelling via Cox’s Bazar.
He was set to address five public rallies as the chief guest, at Maheshkhali and Sadar in Cox’s Bazar; Padua in Lohagara; Sitakunda; and at the Bandar School and College ground in Chattogram city.
The appearance of such posters on the day of his arrival in Chattogram has embarrassed leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir. They have commented that they were unaware of the matter.
Searching for Dadu Fan Club Ctg on social media leads to a page that features an image of the banner placed in front of Gulzar Tower at Chawkbazar intersection in the city.
The page was created yesterday, Sunday. Another group with the same name has also been found; it was created two weeks ago. Some users are sharing these images, while others are criticising them.
When asked about the matter, Saifuddin Khaled, assistant secretary of Chattogram city Jamaat, told Prothom Alo, “We haven’t heard of anything like this. No such banners have been put up as part of any organisational decision. Our banners are displayed clearly under the organisation’s name.”