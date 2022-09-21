90 injured as BNP men clash with police in Munshiganj

BNP leaders told Prothom Alo that they had a pre-scheduled event on Wednesday evening at the old ferry ghat area in Muktarpur. Police attacked them when they tried to bring out a rally from there.
Police charged batons, fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells aiming at them that left around 60 leaders and activists injured. Of them, the condition of a BNP man is critical, they claimed.
Police told Prothom Alo that around 20 police officers were wounded in the incident. The situation is under control now.