90 injured as BNP men clash with police in Munshiganj

Munshiganj
A fierce clash broke out between the leaders and activists of BNP and the police in Munshiganj sadar upazila, centering on bringing out a rally -- that left around 90, including 20 policemen, injured.

The clash erupted around 3:10pm on Wednesday through chasing and counter-chasing and ended at 4:45pm.

BNP leaders told Prothom Alo that they had a pre-scheduled event on Wednesday evening at the old ferry ghat area in Muktarpur. Police attacked them when they tried to bring out a rally from there.

Police charged batons, fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells aiming at them that left around 60 leaders and activists injured. Of them, the condition of a BNP man is critical, they claimed.

Police told Prothom Alo that around 20 police officers were wounded in the incident. The situation is under control now.

