Khaleda Zia mostly recovered and mentally stable: Zahid Hossain

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s physical condition has improved after undergoing treatment in London, said her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain.

He said, “She has mostly recovered and mentally stable too. Please keep her in your prayers.”

Zahid Hossain said this in a press briefing in front of the BNP chairperson’s residence ‘Feroza’. The BNP chairperson returned home today following a 4-month-treatment in the UK. The plane carrying her landed this morning.

Speaking regarding the former prime minister’s health, Zahid Hossain said, “She is doing well physically and mentally. She is a bit tired after a 14-hour journey. We want the people of the country to pray for her.”

Zahid Hossain said that the BNP Chairperson conveyed her greetings and gratitude to everyone. He also thanked the Qatar government for providing an air ambulance saying, “The Qatar government has provided the ambulance free of cost. It shows how deep their relationship with the Zia family is.”