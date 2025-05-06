Khaleda Zia mostly recovered and mentally stable: Zahid Hossain
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s physical condition has improved after undergoing treatment in London, said her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain.
He said, “She has mostly recovered and mentally stable too. Please keep her in your prayers.”
Zahid Hossain said this in a press briefing in front of the BNP chairperson’s residence ‘Feroza’. The BNP chairperson returned home today following a 4-month-treatment in the UK. The plane carrying her landed this morning.
Speaking regarding the former prime minister’s health, Zahid Hossain said, “She is doing well physically and mentally. She is a bit tired after a 14-hour journey. We want the people of the country to pray for her.”
Zahid Hossain said that the BNP Chairperson conveyed her greetings and gratitude to everyone. He also thanked the Qatar government for providing an air ambulance saying, “The Qatar government has provided the ambulance free of cost. It shows how deep their relationship with the Zia family is.”
Request not to crowd in front of the residence
Meanwhile, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has requested not to crowd in front of the party chairman’s residence in the capital’s Gulshan.
Addressing the party leaders and activists, he said, “She (Khaleda Zia) is still sick. The physicians have told her to take complete rest for at least 8 hours. So, please don’t chant slogans in her name here. I request you to go back to your home.”
“I am repeatedly requesting you to move away from here and to make sure that there isn’t any unwarranted situation here. She will talk to you at a convenient time,” the BNP secretary general added.
Former prime minister Khaleda Zia went to the UK for advanced treatment on 7 January. She returned home at around 10:30 am today, Tuesday after undergoing treatment at a London hospital for four months. She was accompanied by her daughter-in-laws Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Shamila Rahman.
After landing at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the BNP chairperson went to her residence in Gulshan-2. She was greeted by thousands of party leaders and activists on her way from the airport to her residence. She reached her residence ‘Feroza’ around 1:25 pm.
Meanwhile, hundreds of BNP activists and leaders started thronging to the areas near the BNP chairperson’s residence. They were carrying the national flag and party flags. They also carried different types of banners and festoons and chanted various slogans.
Security around the BNP chairperson’s residence was already beefed up. A barricade was set up at the entry of road – 79 in Gulshan-2. And there was full proof security on either side of the road.