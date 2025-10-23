Slogan of bringing all Islamist votes into one basket sounds appealing, but the reality different

The slogan of consolidating Islamic votes into a single bloc may sound appealing and simple, but the reality is quite different. A fundamental difference exists between all other Islamic parties and Jamaat regarding war crimes. An Islamic party does not automatically mean it is a war crimes party, and this difference will likely pose a major obstacle to unity. In addition, with the election approaching, there are efforts to form several small and large electoral alliances. Some of these efforts may merge into a bigger alliance, while others could result in even smaller blocs. All such maneuverings are clearly visible.