Ex-health minister Ruhal Haque’s wife passes away

Ela Haque, wife of former health minister AFM Ruhal Haque, died of old age complications at a hospital in the capital on Wednesday night, reports UNB.
Ela Haque, 70, breathed her last around 9:45pm at a private hospital in Dhaka.
She had been suffering from cancer and various other health complications.
Ela left behind husband, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn her death.
The first namaz-e-janaza of the minister’s wife was held in Dhaka.
She will be buried at the family graveyard at Nolta in Satkhira following the second namaz-e-janaza after Asr prayer.