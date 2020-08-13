Ex-health minister Ruhal Haque’s wife passes away

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Ela Haque, wife of former health minister AFM Ruhal Haque, died of old age complications at a hospital in the capital on Wednesday night, reports UNB.

Ela Haque, 70, breathed her last around 9:45pm at a private hospital in Dhaka.

She had been suffering from cancer and various other health complications.

Ela left behind husband, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn her death.

The first namaz-e-janaza of the minister’s wife was held in Dhaka.

She will be buried at the family graveyard at Nolta in Satkhira following the second namaz-e-janaza after Asr prayer.

