Ex-mayor Khokon makes remarks out of 'personal outrage': Mayor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said his predecessor Saeed Khokon has delivered statements out of his 'personal outrage'.
After paying tribute to the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi on Sunday to mark his Homecoming Day on 10 January, answering to queries of newsmen, Taposh said, "If someone says something out of personal resentment, I don't think it's appropriate to respond from a responsible position.”
Earlier, on Saturday afternoon, former mayor Mohammad Saeed Khokon made allegations of irregularities and corruption against Taposh at a human chain held in the capital.
He also said it is ironic when a big fish talks about a small fry.
When asked about the Khokon’s allegation that you lost your eligibility for the mayoral post, Taposh said, "It is his personal opinion. It does not bear any importance."
Mohammad Sayeed Khokon also alleged, "Taposh has transferred hundreds of crores of taka from the DSCC to his personally owned Madhumati Bank, and made huge profit by investing the money in different businesses."
Meanwhile, Hasan Mahmud, information minister and joint general secretary of the Awami League, told reporters at the secretariat on Sunday that the statements made by the current and former mayors were their personal opinions. The party has nothing to do with it, the minister added.