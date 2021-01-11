Ex-mayor Khokon makes remarks out of 'personal outrage': Mayor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said his predecessor Saeed Khokon has delivered statements out of his 'personal outrage'.

After paying tribute to the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi on Sunday to mark his Homecoming Day on 10 January, answering to queries of newsmen, Taposh said, "If someone says something out of personal resentment, I don't think it's appropriate to respond from a responsible position.”

Earlier, on Saturday afternoon, former mayor Mohammad Saeed Khokon made allegations of irregularities and corruption against Taposh at a human chain held in the capital.

He also said it is ironic when a big fish talks about a small fry.

