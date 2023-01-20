GM Quader unable to 'forgive' Mashiur

On 14 September last year, by virtue of JaPa's constitution, GM Quader had removed Mashiur Rahman from all party posts including as presidium member, on charges of violating party discipline. Since then Mashiur Rahman had continually criticised the party chairman. On 8 October he was even stripped of his primary membership of the party. A decision in this regard was taken at the joint meeting of the party's presidium and members of parliament. Mashiur Rahman went to court, questioning the legitimacy of the chairman and of his expulsion order. The case is under trial.

Three days after Mashiur Rahman was expelled, on 17 September another JaPa leader, Ziaul Huq (Mridha) was also relieved from the party. On 4 October he filed a case with the Dhaka first joint district judge court against the order. In the case, he questioned GM Quader's legality as JaPa chairman. On 30 October the court issued a temporary order barring GM Quader from taking any decision or carrying out any responsibility concerning the party. The order is still valid.

Both Ziaul Huq and Mashiur Rahman are known to be on Raushon Ershad side in her rift with GM Quader. Bitterness at the top leadership of JaPa reached a height with Raushon Ershad suddenly calling a central council of the party upon her return from Bangkok, the ensuing chaos, the expulsion of Ziaul Huq and Mashiur Rahman to bring the situation under order and then the cases filed by both of them against GM Quader.