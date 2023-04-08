Left-leaning student organisations demand abolition of DSA

Left-leaning student organisations staged a protest rally under the banner of Chhatra Jonotar Somabesh, demanding the abolition of the Digital Security Act.

The rally was organised in front of the national museum at Shahabag around 4.30pm where activists from different units of Chhatra Union and other left leaning organisations took part, reports news agency UNB.

Their other demands are to ensure justice for Sultana Jesmin, who died under the custody of RAB which the protesters labelled an extrajudicial killing', to free all those who were arrested under DSA, and not to enact the Data Protection Act (DPA), which is in the pipeline.

Abu Sayed Khan said, "This act was made to ensure safety but it took out people's safety and freedom of thought and expression."