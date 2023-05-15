Awami League expels ex-Gazipur mayor Jahangir Alam

Sources at the AL’s presidium said the leaders in the meeting mentioned that Jahangir was earlier expelled from the party for making controversial remarks about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and number of the martyres in the liberation war.

His expulsion order was later withdrawn as he had apologized. Jahangir again violated party discipline by submitting nomination form as independent candidate after failing to get party’s nomination.

He also fielded candidature of his mother. Jahangir is now campaigning for his mother and even speaking against Awami League. Earlier in 2013, Jahangir run the mayoral election as independent candidate defying the party’s decision.