Awami League open to UN-mediated talks with BNP: Amu

Awami League (AL) leader Amir Hossain Amu has said the floor is open to BNP and all other political parties to hold dialogue within the constitution through the mediation of the United Nations.
Amu is a seasoned politician of the ruling party and is currently serving as its advisory council member. He is also the coordinator of the AL-led 14-party alliance.
While addressing a rally of the alliance in Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon, Amir Hossain Amu came up with the offer amid the prevailing political standoff over the election-time government.
Amu recalled the previous discussions between the two sides with the meddling of UN assistant secretary general Oscar Fernandez Taranco before the 2014 election.
“Let a representative come from the United Nations again. We want to hold a face-to-face discussion with the BNP,” he said.
He also declared to resist any attempts to create an unconstitutional situation or pursue unconstitutional actions.
“We are ready to do whatever is necessary to find a solution within the constitution. Come forward, we are willing to sit with you to ensure the continuity of democratic process and uphold democracy. The floor of discussion is open. Sheikh Hasina has declared she is ready to conduct free and fair elections,” he added.
Referring to the previous BNP programmes, Amu said their attempts to disrupt the 2014 elections did not succeed and they are using similar tactics this time.
He also slammed BNP for its reliance on foreign assistance and attempts to mislead the public through visa policies.