Mirza Fakhrul 'detained' dead of night

BNP’s press wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan told the Prothom Alo that members of the Detective Branch (DB) of police detained the two top leaders of the de facto opposition party from their residences in the capital.

Quoting Fakhrul’s wife Rahat Ara, Sayrul said DB police went to Fakhrul’s residence in Uttara, Dhaka, at around 3 am and told them they are detaining Fakhrul at the order of high-level authority of the government.