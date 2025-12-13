Osman Hadi shot: Decision for an all-party protest rally
BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have decided to jointly organise a protest rally over the attack on Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of the Inqilab Moncho and a potential independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency.
The decision was made today, Saturday, at a meeting between leaders of the three parties and Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna, according to the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.
It was informed at the meeting that, in response to the attack on Osman Hadi, an all-party protest rally would be organised under the initiative of Inqilab Moncho. The rally will be held within the next day or two.
Speaking to journalists, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, who attended the meeting, said the Chief Adviser had called on everyone to work together in unity given the current situation.
Salahuddin Ahmed said the Chief Adviser urged that the protest rallies scheduled for tomorrow and the day after—at Shahbagh or the Shaheed Minar—should see participation from all political parties. The BNP has pledged to take part.
Just a day after the announcement of the schedule for the 13th parliamentary election and referendum, with voting set for 12 February, Osman Hadi—who was active in the July uprising—was shot in broad daylight on the streets of the capital. Known as anti–India and opposed to the now-deposed Awami League, Osman Hadi had been campaigning as an independent candidate in the Dhaka-8 constituency.
Osman Hadi, who was shot in the head, is currently admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. His condition remains critical. Police have released the photograph of a suspected shooter, and the government has announced a reward of Tk 5 million for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.
Parties and organisations active in the July uprising are condemning the attack on Hadi. Young leaders who spearheaded the uprising say the ousted Awami League has launched a campaign aimed at killing leaders of the July movement.
At the meeting with the Chief Adviser today, Nahid Islam, convener of the NCP—a party formed by young leaders of the uprising—said, “A narrative is being created in the media and on social media about the July uprising to make it seem as though those who carried it out committed crimes.
Various efforts are underway to normalise the Awami League and the Jatiya Party. They regularly appear on TV talk shows, hold meetings at different levels of the administration, gather at universities, and chant slogans on court premises.”
Commenting that disunity among political parties after the uprising is giving opportunities to the ousted Awami League, NCP chief organiser (south region) Hasnat Abdullah said, “For political interests, parties are creating various openings for the Awami League.”
Although they stood together during last year’s July uprising, divisions among pro-uprising forces have emerged as the election approaches. Political leaders have been busy mudslinging one another.
Acknowledging this at the meeting, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mia Golam Parwar said, “In recent times, our various statements have increased the tendency to blame one another, allowing our opponents to take advantage. For narrow party interests, we have turned each other into rivals. Why should we make statements that divide the nation?”
BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed said, “In this situation, we must remain united. Under no circumstances should we blame one another. We must raise our voices together against conspiracies.”
Law adviser Asif Nazrul, who was present at the meeting, cautioned the parties, saying that the Awami League began to regain strength as soon as infighting among political parties started.
Chief Adviser Professor Yunus warned the parties that there is an ongoing conspiracy to derail the election. He said the attack on Osman Hadi was part of a premeditated and deep conspiracy, backed by powerful forces whose objective is to prevent the election from being held.
Calling the attack “highly symbolic,” the Chief Adviser said, “They want to demonstrate their strength and derail all preparations for the election. Based on the information obtained so far, it appears the conspirators have expanded their network. They have deployed trained shooters in the field.”
He urged all political parties to remain united in the interest of the nation and of July, despite their differences.
The Chief Adviser said, “We must ensure that conflicts among ourselves do not spread. Political statements will be made, but we must move away from a culture of treating others as enemies or attacking them. Tensions do arise during elections, but we must keep in mind that they should remain within a certain limit.”
Responding to his call, the political parties pledged to take a firm stand in this regard. BNP, Jamaat, and NCP leaders also said they would increase communication among themselves to ensure that the anti-fascist political unity does not fracture.