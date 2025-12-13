Osman Hadi shot: Decision for an all-party protest rally

BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have decided to jointly organise a protest rally over the attack on Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of the Inqilab Moncho and a potential independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency.

The decision was made today, Saturday, at a meeting between leaders of the three parties and Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna, according to the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

It was informed at the meeting that, in response to the attack on Osman Hadi, an all-party protest rally would be organised under the initiative of Inqilab Moncho. The rally will be held within the next day or two.

Speaking to journalists, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, who attended the meeting, said the Chief Adviser had called on everyone to work together in unity given the current situation.

Salahuddin Ahmed said the Chief Adviser urged that the protest rallies scheduled for tomorrow and the day after—at Shahbagh or the Shaheed Minar—should see participation from all political parties. The BNP has pledged to take part.

Just a day after the announcement of the schedule for the 13th parliamentary election and referendum, with voting set for 12 February, Osman Hadi—who was active in the July uprising—was shot in broad daylight on the streets of the capital. Known as anti–India and opposed to the now-deposed Awami League, Osman Hadi had been campaigning as an independent candidate in the Dhaka-8 constituency.