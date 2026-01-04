19 BNP candidates in Dhaka
Mirza Abbas reports highest income, Salauddin has highest cash
Sabera Aman, wife of Amanullah Aman, has cash amounting to Tk 52.9 million.
Among the candidates, Rashna Imam, wife of Babul Hajjaj, owns 120 bhori of gold jewellery.
Afroza Abbas, wife of Mirza Abbas, has movable assets worth Tk 331.4 million.
Among BNP candidates contesting the 13th national parliamentary election in Dhaka city and district’s 20 constituencies, Mirza Abbas has the highest annual income. His annual income stands at Tk 92.64 million.
BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas is contesting the election from the Dhaka-8 constituency this time.
Although Mirza Abbas leads in annual income, BNP candidate Dewan Mohammad Salauddin of Dhaka-19 (Savar upazila) holds the highest cash among Dhaka BNP candidates. He has Tk 32.028 million in cash.
In the affidavits submitted with their nomination papers, each BNP candidate has disclosed their income and assets. Of Dhaka’s 20 constituencies, BNP has candidates in 19. An analysis of these affidavits shows that 15 of the candidates have listed their profession as ‘business’.
Among Dhaka’s BNP candidates, Sanjida Islam is the only woman. She has listed her profession as ‘housewife’ and is contesting from Dhaka-14. She is also the coordinator of Mayer Daak, an organisation of relatives of enforced disappearance victims.
Outside this, Dhaka-13 candidate Boby Hajjaj has listed his professions as teacher and businessman. He is chairman of the Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM). However, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir stated at a press conference in late December that Boby Hajjaj with the ‘Sheaf of Paddy’ symbol.
Under election law, candidates must provide ten types of information in their affidavits along with the nomination papers. These include the candidate’s profession, sources of income, educational qualifications, details of any cases, and a statement of assets belonging to the candidate and their dependents.
If false information is given in the affidavit, the Election Commission has the authority to cancel the candidacy. Even after winning, if false information is proven, the commission can revoke the person’s membership while the parliamentary term is ongoing.
Submitting affidavits has been mandatory for candidates since the ninth national parliamentary election in 2008.
The BNP candidates in Dhaka
The BNP candidates in Dhaka includes Khandaker Abu Ashfaq from Dhaka-1, Amanullah Aman from Dhaka-2, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy from Dhaka-3, Tanvir Ahmed from Dhaka-4, Nabi Ullah from Dhaka-5, Ishraq Hossain from Dhaka-6, Hamidur Rahman from Dhaka-7, Mirza Abbas from Dhaka-8, Habibur Rashid from Dhaka-9, Sheikh Rabiul Alam from Dhaka-10, M.A. Quayum from Dhaka-11, Saiful Huq of the revolutionary workers party from Dhaka-12 (conceded by the bnp under an electoral pact), Bobby Hajjaj from Dhaka-13, Sanjida Islam from Dhaka-14, Shafiqul Islam Khan from Dhaka-15, Aminul Haque from Dhaka-16, Tarique Rahman from Dhaka-17, S.M. Jahangir Hossain from Dhaka-18, Dewan Md. Salahuddin from Dhaka-19, and Tamiz Uddin from Dhaka-20.
Educational qualifications
According to the affidavit information, among the 19 BNP candidates in Dhaka, M A Qayyum leads in educational qualifications, holding a PhD. There is one self-taught candidate, Md Nabi Ulla.
One candidate, Shafiqul Islam Khan, has listed his educational qualification as having completed the eighth grade. Meanwhile, six candidates have a master’s degree, one candidate has completed secondary education or SSC, and three have completed higher secondary education or HSC. The remaining candidates all hold a bachelor’s degree.
Candidates who lead in terms of income
A review of the affidavits submitted by BNP candidates shows that, after Mirza Abbas, Ishrak Hossain has the second-highest annual income, amounting to Tk 12,932,000.
There are two candidates whose annual income exceeds Tk 5 million. Among them, Amanullah Aman earns Tk 5,171,000 per year, while Tamiz Uddin’s annual income is Tk 5,306,000.
The lowest annual income is reported by Sanjida Islam, who has declared Tk 585,000 in her affidavit. The remaining candidates all have an annual income exceeding Tk 600,000.
Cash and Bank Deposits
Dewan Mohammad Salauddin holds the highest amount of cash among the 19 candidates, with Tk 32,028,000. He is followed by Mirza Abbas, who has declared Tk 25,100,000 in cash in his affidavit.
Apart from them, four candidates have over Tk 10 million in cash. They are Bobby Hajjaj (Tk 15,693,000), Tamiz Uddin (Tk 14,866,000), Hamidur Rahman (Tk 11,343,000), and Habibur Rashid (Tk 10,389,000).
The lowest cash holding is with Shafiqul Islam Khan, who has declared Tk 30,257 in his affidavit.
Regarding bank deposits, Ishrak Hossain tops the list, with Tk 13,987,000 in his account. Aminul Haque comes second, with Tk 11,812,000 in the bank.
Among the candidates, Hamidur Rahman has the lowest bank deposit, amounting to Tk 117,000.
Candidates with most movable asset
Considering cash, bank deposits, and other movable assets, Tamiz Uddin, the candidate for Dhaka-20, tops the list with assets amounting to approximately Tk 8,504,000,000. He is followed by Mirza Abbas, whose movable assets total Tk 6,867,000,000.
The lowest movable assets have been declared by Nabi Ulla, who reports Tk 3,837,000 in his affidavit.
Immovable assets
Hamidur Rahman, the candidate for a Dhaka-7 seat in Old Dhaka, holds immovable assets worth Tk 104,100,000 at acquisition value. The current estimated value of these assets is Tk 438,063,000.
In terms of immovable assets, M A Qayyum ranks second, with assets worth Tk 67,000,000. Amanullah Aman has assets close to this amount, totalling Tk 62,100,000.
Among the 19 BNP candidates in Dhaka, Nabi Ulla has the lowest immovable assets, declaring Tk 2,000,000 in his affidavit.
আয়কর রিটার্ন
১৯ জন প্রার্থীর মধ্যে আয়কর রিটার্নে সর্বোচ্চ ৮৯ কোটি ৮৫ লাখ টাকা দেখিয়েছেন তমিজ উদ্দিন। দ্বিতীয় সর্বোচ্চ সম্পদ দেখিয়েছেন মির্জা আব্বাস, ৫৩ কোটি ১৭ লাখ টাকা।
আয়কর রিটার্ন অনুযায়ী, সবচেয়ে কম সম্পদ নবী উল্লাহর, ৮৯ লাখ টাকা।
হলফনামায় ঢাকা-৪ আসনের বিএনপির প্রার্থী তানভীর আহমেদ নগদ টাকার ঘরে কিছুই লেখেননি।
দুই প্রার্থীর পূর্ণাঙ্গ তথ্য নেই
নির্বাচন কমিশনের ওয়েবসাইটে ঢাকা-১৯ আসনের প্রার্থী দেওয়ান মোহাম্মদ সালাউদ্দিনের হলফনামার কিছু অংশ (কয়েকটি পাতা) নেই। সে জন্য এই প্রার্থীর বার্ষিক আয়, স্থাবর ও অস্থাবর সম্পদের তথ্য পাওয়া যায়নি। একই অবস্থা আরেক প্রার্থী ববি হাজ্জাজের ক্ষেত্রেও। নির্বাচন কমিশনের ওয়েবসাইটে ববি হাজ্জাজের যে হলফনামা দেওয়া হয়েছে, সেখানে স্থাবর, অস্থাবর ও আয়কর রিটার্নের তথ্যের অংশ নেই।
সম্পদশালী স্ত্রী ও স্বামী
হলফনামার তথ্য অনুযায়ী, ঢাকায় বিএনপির প্রার্থীদের স্ত্রীদের মধ্যে আমানউল্লাহ আমানের স্ত্রী সাবেরা আমানের কাছে নগদ টাকা সবচেয়ে বেশি আছে। তাঁর কাছে নগদ রয়েছে ৫ কোটি ২৯ লাখ টাকা।
নারী প্রার্থী সানজিদা ইসলামের স্বামী মোহাম্মদ জামাল আফসারের কাছে নগদ আছে ১ কোটি ৫৭ লাখ টাকা।
আরেক প্রার্থী শেখ রবিউল আলমের স্ত্রী বকুল আক্তারের কাছে নগদ টাকা সবচেয়ে কম আছে, ১ লাখ ৪৫ হাজার টাকা।
প্রার্থী হাবিবুর রশীদের স্ত্রী মাবিয়া আক্তারের ব্যাংক হিসাবে সর্বোচ্চ ৪৭ লাখ ৮৩ হাজার টাকা রয়েছে। প্রার্থী এম এ কাইয়ুমের স্ত্রী শামীম আরা বেগমের ব্যাংক হিসাবে ৩৭ লাখ ৩১ হাজার টাকা দেখানো হয়েছে।
১৯ প্রার্থীর মধ্যে খন্দকার আবু আশফাকের স্ত্রী ইশমত সাকিয়ার ব্যাংক হিসাবে সবচেয়ে কম টাকা রয়েছে। তাঁর ব্যাংক হিসাবে আছে ৩ হাজার ৫০৭ টাকা।
প্রার্থীদের মধ্যে মির্জা আব্বাসের স্ত্রী আফরোজা আব্বাসের অস্থাবর সম্পদ বেশি। তাঁর সম্পদ ৩৩ কোটি ১৪ লাখ টাকা। তিনি জাতীয়তাবাদী মহিলা দলের সভাপতি।
আমানউল্লাহর স্ত্রী সাবেরা আমানের অস্থাবর সম্পদ ৬ কোটি ২২ লাখ টাকা। সবচেয়ে কম সম্পদ প্রার্থী নবী উল্লাহর স্ত্রী সুইটির। হলফনামায় তাঁর অস্থাবর সম্পদ ৫ লাখ টাকা উল্লেখ করা হয়েছে।
প্রার্থীর কাছে ৩৫ ভরি, স্ত্রীর কাছে ১২০ ভরি গয়না
হলফনামা পর্যালোচনা করে দেখা যায়, প্রার্থীদের মধ্যে সোনা ও অন্যান্য মূল্যবান ধাতুর গয়না সবচেয়ে বেশি রয়েছে ববি হাজ্জাজের। তাঁর কাছে সোনা ও অন্যান্য মূল্যবান ধাতু রয়েছে ৩৫ ভরি। তাঁর স্ত্রী রাশনা ইমামের কাছে রয়েছে ১২০ ভরি গয়না (সোনা ও অন্যান্য মূল্যবান ধাতু)।
ঢাকায় বিএনপির আরেক প্রার্থী দেওয়ান মোহাম্মদ সালাউদ্দিন হলফনামায় তাঁর নিজের নামে ২০ ভরি সোনা ও অন্যান্য মূল্যবান ধাতু থাকার কথা উল্লেখ করেছেন। তাঁর স্ত্রী সাবিনা সিদ্দিকার কাছে রয়েছে ৮০ ভরি সোনাসহ মূল্যবান ধাতুর গয়না।