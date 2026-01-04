Mirza Abbas reports highest income, Salauddin has highest cash

Among BNP candidates contesting the 13th national parliamentary election in Dhaka city and district’s 20 constituencies, Mirza Abbas has the highest annual income. His annual income stands at Tk 92.64 million.

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas is contesting the election from the Dhaka-8 constituency this time.

Although Mirza Abbas leads in annual income, BNP candidate Dewan Mohammad Salauddin of Dhaka-19 (Savar upazila) holds the highest cash among Dhaka BNP candidates. He has Tk 32.028 million in cash.

In the affidavits submitted with their nomination papers, each BNP candidate has disclosed their income and assets. Of Dhaka’s 20 constituencies, BNP has candidates in 19. An analysis of these affidavits shows that 15 of the candidates have listed their profession as ‘business’.

Among Dhaka’s BNP candidates, Sanjida Islam is the only woman. She has listed her profession as ‘housewife’ and is contesting from Dhaka-14. She is also the coordinator of Mayer Daak, an organisation of relatives of enforced disappearance victims.