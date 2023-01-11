If AL voted to power, will continue country's development spree: PM

In this connection, she recalled the Chinese cooperation in building various mega projects such as the Padma Bridge, and the first tunnel under Karnaphuli river in South Asia.
The prime minister has sought Chinese investment in Bangladesh particularly in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar in Mirershwarai, Chattogram in larger volume.
She once again called upon the global leaders to stop the Russia-Ukraine war to put an end to the sufferings of the people across the world.
"We don't want war rather we want peace," she said.
The Chinese vice-minister said his country would provide all required assistance to Bangladesh to materialise its aspiration of becoming a developed and prosperous country by 2041.
He also said that China has supported Bangladesh's foreign policy "Friendship to all, malice to none."
"Bangladesh's Foreign Policy is an effective mean to ensure peaceful coexistence of the countries in the region," he said.
He said the relations between China and Bangladesh has been elevated to a strategic partnership during the visit of his country's president in 2016
All the promises made by their President during Bangladesh visit are being implemented gradually, he added.
The Chinese minister, on behalf of the CPC and their president Xi Jinping, congratulated prime minister Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as the president of Bangladesh Awami League.
He expressed eagerness to enhance bilateral ties of CPC and the Bangladesh Awami League by increasing exchange of relations between the two parties.
Ambassador at Large M Ziauddin and PMO secretary Mohammad Salahuddin were present at the meeting.