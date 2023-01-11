If AL voted to power, will continue country's development spree: PM

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said if her party is voted to power, they would continue the country's development spree and serve the people.

"If we are voted to power in the next election to be held at the end of this year or the beginning of the next year, we will continue the process of the socio-economic advancement of the country and serve its people," she said.

The prime minister made these remarks when vice minister of International Department of the central committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Chen Zhoa paid a courtesy call on her at the latter's official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.

PM's speechwriter M Nazrul Islam told a news briefing after the meeting.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has turned around in the last 14 years as her government has been tirelessly working to ensure Bangladesh's overall development and the countrymen are currently getting its benefit.

Sheikh Hasina welcomed the Chinese cooperation in the journey of Bangalee's advancement hoping that China would extend its assistance to build a developed and prosperous Bangladesh by 2041.