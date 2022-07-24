BNP, JSD agree to wage anti-govt movement

BNP and Jatiya Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Rob) on Sunday agreed to forge national unity to wage a simultaneous movement to oust the government, reports UNB.

The talks between the parties were held at JSD president ASM Abdur Rob's Uttara residence in the capital.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Rob led their delegations at the meeting.