BNP, JSD agree to wage anti-govt movement

"We've reached a consensus to oust the current regime through a united movement by forging national unity. We also won't participate in any election under the Awami League government," Fakhrul told the reporters after the meeting.
He said they also agreed to work together to ensure that the national election is acceptable by defeating the current government.
Apart from waging a movement for a credible election, the BNP leader said they will also work together to materialise the dreams of the freedom fighters and the Liberation War by bringing a radical change in the country and its governing system.
"We think that unity will be forged through the movement. The movement itself will determine its direction and our future course of action as per the desires of the people," Fakhrul added.
Rob said the aim of their movement is to simultaneously oust the "dictatorial government and remove its oppressive undemocratic governing system."
"No election can be held under the current government and a partisan one. We'll be there in the field together with people, who will determine our destination. The strategy of the movement will be worked out in the field," he added.
Rob also said they talked about their party's 21-point demand at the meeting. "We will continue this discussion for the sake of the movement and national politics."
On 24 May, BNP formally began the dialogue with other opposition parties with the first meeting with Nagorik Oikya aimed at forging unity among opposition political parties.
The party also had talks with Labour Party, Ganosanghati Andolon, Bangladesher Biplobi Workers Party, Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar), National Democratic Party (JAGPA), Nap (Bhasani), Muslim League, Islami Oikya Jote and Jamiat Ulama-e Islam, Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal and Democratic League (DL).