Stop unlawful detention, release political prisoners immediately: AB Party

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) held a token hunger strike as part of solidarity with the nationwide blockade in Dhaka on Monday.

BM Nazmul Hoque, convenor of Dhaka City South, presided over the meeting where Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary, and Asaduzzaman Fuaad, joint member secretary spoke, amongst others, at the event.

Mojibur Rahman Monju said, the episodes of the 28 October were a pre-planned sabotage by this autocratic government. Unlawful detention of tens of thousands of pro-democracy activists was a clear attempt to undermine forthcoming election.

Currently our prisons are over capacity, yet arrests are made over nights on a regular basis. Under this current conditions, if the EC attempts to announce election schedule, the nation would reject it and treat members of this puppet election commission as traitors, he added.

Asaduzzaman Fuaad said that Sheikh Hasina simply forgot the years and decades long struggle of her father written in his own autobiography. Sheikh Mujib was imprisoned for almost 14 years during Pakistan era but that couldn’t stop his struggle for liberation.

On the contrary, killing thousands of political activists could not help him either to hold on to power. We are the sons of this soil and no suppression would work against this unlawful detention and mass arrest on trumped up cases in this historic moment of democratic struggle, he added.