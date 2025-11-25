Demand to replace BNP candidates in 5 Tangail constituencies, Siddiqui brothers also in discussion

A section of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists has demanded that the party replace its nominated candidates in five of Tangail’s eight constituencies. Several leaders have hinted that if nominations are not changed, they may contest the upcoming national election as ‘rebel’ candidates. Meanwhile, BNP’s nominated candidates are already campaigning with their followers.

Supporters of Abdul Kader Siddiqui, president of the Krishak Sramik Janata League, and his elder brother, former minister Abdul Latif Siddiqui, are visibly active in two constituencies. Many believe that if they join the election and BNP fails to resolve its internal disputes, the party may face significant pressure in those seats.

However, according to district BNP president Hasanuzzamil Shaheen, although some nomination-deprived leaders have expressed dissatisfaction and held a few programmes, these issues will settle.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami has already finalised candidates for all eight constituencies and is campaigning actively. The district secretary of Jamaat, Md. Humayun Kabir, claims they are receiving good responses at the grassroots level.

From the National Citizen Party (NCP), multiple individuals have collected nomination forms in all eight constituencies. Gono Odhikar Parishad has finalised candidates in three seats, and Ganosamhati Andolan in two. In addition, the Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis candidates are also active in all constituencies.