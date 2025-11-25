Electoral politics
Demand to replace BNP candidates in 5 Tangail constituencies, Siddiqui brothers also in discussion
A section of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists has demanded that the party replace its nominated candidates in five of Tangail’s eight constituencies. Several leaders have hinted that if nominations are not changed, they may contest the upcoming national election as ‘rebel’ candidates. Meanwhile, BNP’s nominated candidates are already campaigning with their followers.
Supporters of Abdul Kader Siddiqui, president of the Krishak Sramik Janata League, and his elder brother, former minister Abdul Latif Siddiqui, are visibly active in two constituencies. Many believe that if they join the election and BNP fails to resolve its internal disputes, the party may face significant pressure in those seats.
However, according to district BNP president Hasanuzzamil Shaheen, although some nomination-deprived leaders have expressed dissatisfaction and held a few programmes, these issues will settle.
Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami has already finalised candidates for all eight constituencies and is campaigning actively. The district secretary of Jamaat, Md. Humayun Kabir, claims they are receiving good responses at the grassroots level.
From the National Citizen Party (NCP), multiple individuals have collected nomination forms in all eight constituencies. Gono Odhikar Parishad has finalised candidates in three seats, and Ganosamhati Andolan in two. In addition, the Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis candidates are also active in all constituencies.
Tangail-1 (Madhupur–Dhanbari)
BNP has nominated central executive committee member Fakir Mahbub Anam (Swapan). Another executive committee member, Mohammad Ali, was also seeking nomination. His supporters are holding programmes demanding the candidate be changed. Another nomination-seeker, Lt. Col. (retd) Asadul Islam (Azad), was expelled from the BNP last September on charges of breaching party discipline. He has announced he will run as an independent candidate.
Jamaat’s candidate in this seat is district working committee member Montaz Ali. There is also discussion that Alik Mri, who resigned from NCP, may contest this seat.
Tangail-2 (Gopalpur–Bhuapur)
BNP central vice chairman Abdus Salam Pintu has received the party nomination here. After nearly 17 years, this former state minister is contesting an election following his release from jail. No one else sought BNP nomination in this seat.
Abdus Salam was elected MP from this constituency in 1991 and 2001. In his absence, BNP’s candidates in the 2008 and 2018 elections were the current central publicity secretary, Sultan Salahuddin (Tuku), who is his younger brother.
Jamaat has nominated district secretary Md Humayun Kabir. Shakil Uzzaman, central office secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, is also active in the field.
Tangail-3 (Ghatail)
BNP central executive committee member SM Obaidul Haque (Nasir) has been nominated for this seat. But former state minister Lutfur Rahman Khan (Azad) and his supporters have not accepted it easily. Another executive committee member, Mainul Islam, was also seeking nomination.
Supporters of the two leaders who did not get nominated are jointly holding various programmes demanding a change in the candidate.
Mainul Hossain said, “Obaidul Haque is not a son of Ghatail. So BNP leaders and activists in Ghatail cannot accept this. If the nomination is not changed, either I or Lutfur Rahman Khan will contest as an independent candidate.”
Obaidul Haque said, “Everyone has unitedly taken to the field in my support. Only one or two people who didn’t get nomination are spreading confusion with a few followers.”
Jamaat has nominated district joint secretary Md Hosni Mobarak Babul. According to party sources, NCP’s joint chief organiser for the northern region, Saifullah Haider, is expected to contest from this seat.
Tangail-4 (Kalihati)
BNP has nominated central executive committee member Lutfur Rahman, also known as Matin. However, BNP’s Dhaka division assistant organising secretary Benazir Ahmed (Tito) was also seeking nomination. A section of local BNP supports him, and he has been holding regular meetings and rallies at the union level.
On the other hand, BNP’s candidate may have to face former minister Abdul Latif Siddiqui. A close associate of Siddiqui told Prothom Alo that he will run as an independent candidate. Latif Siddiqui was elected MP five times as an Awami League candidate and once as an independent in 2024. Even though he is no longer in Awami League, he still has influence among local party activists.
Jamaat’s nominee here is central Majlis-e-Shura member and district nayeb-e-ameer Khandaker Abdur Razzak.
Tangail-5 (Tangail Sadar)
BNP has not yet announced a candidate for Tangail-5. Although half a dozen leaders are seeking the nomination, central publicity secretary Sultan Salahuddin (Tuku) and district BNP general secretary Farhad Iqbal are the most active. They are holding daily meetings, rallies, and public outreach.
Jamaat’s candidate is district ameer Ahsan Habib Masud, who has been actively conducting election activities since 5 August.
Ganosamhati Andolan has nominated Fatema Rahman (Bithi), president of the district unit of the Chhatra Federation.
Tangail-6 (Nagarpur–Delduar)
BNP has nominated former central student wing (Chhatra Dal) international affairs secretary Robiul Awal (Lavlu). Around a dozen leaders were seeking nomination, but none have shown any reaction since the party announced the candidate.
Jamaat has nominated AKM Abdul Hamid, who is president of the National Doctors Forum Tangail district unit. Gono Odhikar Parishad has nominated its central vice president Kabir Hossain.
Tangail-7 (Mirzapur)
BNP has nominated the central committee’s child affairs secretary Abul Kalam Azad Siddiqui. But supporters of another nomination-aspirant, BNP central assistant cultural secretary Saeed Sohrab, held a rally last Friday demanding a change of candidate.
Jamaat has nominated district education affairs secretary Abdullah Talukder.
Ganasanhati Andolan has nominated Alif Dewan, and Gono Odhikar Parishad has nominated Tofazzal Hossain.
Tangail-8 (Basail–Sakhipur)
BNP central vice chairman Ahmad Azam Khan has received the party nomination. Two other nomination-seekers — former Sakhipur upazila BNP president Sheikh Habibur Rahman and industrialist Salauddin Russell — have jointly held meetings and rallies demanding the candidate be replaced.
Salauddin Russell said, “The general public wants me to contest the election. Their wish is my wish.”
Meanwhile, Krishak Sramik Janata League president Kader Siddiqui will contest from this seat. He was elected MP from this constituency in 1996 and 2001. The BNP candidate will have to face both internal ‘rebel’ candidates and a strong opponent like Kader Siddiqui.
Sanwar Hossain, general secretary of the Sakhipur upazila unit of the party, said they are working in the election field for Kader Siddiqui.
However, district BNP president Hasanuzzamil Shaheen said, “We will face Kader Siddiqui and Latif Siddiqui politically.”