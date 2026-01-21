Jamaat to offer interest-free loans to 500,000 unemployed graduates

Jamaat-e-Islami has pledged to provide interest-free loans of Tk 10,000 per month to 500,000 unemployed graduates if it comes to power. Young people will be eligible for the support for up to two years between completing their studies and securing employment. The party has also promised interest-free education loans of Tk 10,000 per month for 100,000 students, to be awarded on the basis of merit and need.

These commitments were announced at the party’s “Policy Summit 2026”, held at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday.

The day-long policy summit featured a series of panel discussions in which Jamaat outlined a range of policies aimed at building a “new Bangladesh”.

Diplomats from various countries, along with politicians, academics, researchers, newspaper editors and other prominent figures, were present at the event.

At the summit, Jamaat also pledged to provide interest-free education loans each year to 100 students seeking to study at the world’s top universities.