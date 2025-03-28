No guarantee that reforms will continue after election: Nahid
The convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Nahid Islam, has demanded quick reforms and necessary trials with the interim government in place, alleging that certain quarters are trying to bypass the reform initiatives.
“If we go for an election without ensuring trials for the July mass uprising, we have no guarantee that the post-election government will continue the reform process. Hence, we demand that reforms and trials be held at earliest within the existing legal framework,” he said.
The NCP leader was virtually addressing an iftar programme of his party in the station market area of Sirajganj municipality on Friday.
Describing the NCP as a youth-based political party, he said they are working to create a new chapter in the country’s political history.
Over the reform initiatives, Nahid Islam said, “We have said there must be some fundamental changes in the state, what the mass-uprising was intended for. If no reforms and changes take place, why so many people sacrificed their lives? Shed their blood?”
He demanded completion of trials, reforms, and introduction of a new constitution through a constituent assembly election within the tenure of the current interim government.
Nahid Islam also expressed gratitude to the people of Sirajganj for their contribution in the anti-discrimination movement and urged them to remain united in future.