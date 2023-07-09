AL not worried about one-point movement of opposition

Ruling Awami League is not worried about the one-point movement of opposition parties including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) demanding resignation of the government. The party thinks it is not a new phenomenon since all the movements of the opposition parties since 2014 were in the same one-point demand of government’s resignation.

Although downplaying the opposition’s movement, the AL sources said they will do everything needed to keep its sway in the streets. The party has already planned to hold student and youth rallies in eight divisional cities countering BNP’s ‘youth rally’. The programmes would mainly be organised by associate organisations with the help of AL in respective cities. These programmes are scheduled to start from this month.

Several AL leaders said these rallies have been planned keeping the BNP’s one-point movement in mind. They said the main objective of these rallies would be not allowing the BNP to take control of the streets. Other than these programmes, AL might sketch different programmes observing the BNP’s ongoing movement.

AL’s joint secretary general Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif told Prothom Alo that the party has discussed organising rallies in eight divisions in coordination with the associate organisations. The schedule of these rallies are likely to be finalised by conducting a meeting soon.

He added that the ruling party is not worried over what BNP will do rather it is fully focused on next general election.

AL always keeps its associate bodies at the forefront in such political maneuver. Sources from the ruling party’s associate bodies said they think those who keep control of the streets controls the politics and vote. Law enforcers previously played main role in this regard but AL and its associate bodies will be leading this time. The law enforcers will play its due role later on if necessary.

A top leader of Jubo League on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo that the BNP’s plan to wage one-point movement is basically meant for taking control of the streets. AL and its associate bodies will not let that happen in any way. The ruling party has nothing to do even if such effort begets violence.

Jubo League’s general secretary Mainul Hasan Khan told Prothom Alo that his party is now holding rallies in every district and the ruling party’s youth wing will keep control of the streets.