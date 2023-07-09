AL not worried about one-point movement of opposition

Ruling Awami League is not worried about the one-point movement of opposition parties including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) demanding resignation of the government. The party thinks it is not a new phenomenon since all the movements of the opposition parties since 2014 were in the same one-point demand of government’s resignation.
Although downplaying the opposition’s movement, the AL sources said they will do everything needed to keep its sway in the streets. The party has already planned to hold student and youth rallies in eight divisional cities countering BNP’s ‘youth rally’. The programmes would mainly be organised by associate organisations with the help of AL in respective cities. These programmes are scheduled to start from this month.
Several AL leaders said these rallies have been planned keeping the BNP’s one-point movement in mind. They said the main objective of these rallies would be not allowing the BNP to take control of the streets. Other than these programmes, AL might sketch different programmes observing the BNP’s ongoing movement.
AL’s joint secretary general Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif told Prothom Alo that the party has discussed organising rallies in eight divisions in coordination with the associate organisations. The schedule of these rallies are likely to be finalised by conducting a meeting soon.
He added that the ruling party is not worried over what BNP will do rather it is fully focused on next general election.
AL always keeps its associate bodies at the forefront in such political maneuver. Sources from the ruling party’s associate bodies said they think those who keep control of the streets controls the politics and vote. Law enforcers previously played main role in this regard but AL and its associate bodies will be leading this time. The law enforcers will play its due role later on if necessary.
A top leader of Jubo League on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo that the BNP’s plan to wage one-point movement is basically meant for taking control of the streets. AL and its associate bodies will not let that happen in any way. The ruling party has nothing to do even if such effort begets violence.
Jubo League’s general secretary Mainul Hasan Khan told Prothom Alo that his party is now holding rallies in every district and the ruling party’s youth wing will keep control of the streets.
AL thinks BNP’s one-point movement is nothing new and all the movements waged by the opposition party since 2014 had one goal of the government’s resignation. Even the movement launched by the BNP in December last year had the goal of toppling the regime. But the party failed in its bid as AL kept control of the streets. The ruling party thinks the opposition does not have the wherewithal to topple the government through movement.
AL high ups said they got positive results by holding rallies countering BNP’s ones since December and they will continue such rallies. BNP’s movement would not gain traction once the schedule of the polls is declared.
A central leader of AL on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo that only a mass-movement can topple the government. The ruling party does not see any possibility, signs or indications of a mass movement. On the other hand, BNP would not be able to call programmes such as hartal or blockade or unleash violent protest as the United States or other Western countries would not support such activities. BNP would try to gather large number of people at best. But AL would also hold large public gatherings and start election rallies from September.
Another central leader said BNP’s movement this time is more calculated. But the ruling party thinks toppling the government is not possible through such programmes.
Replying a question regarding the opposition’s one-point movement, AL general secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said, “The one point movement of a hodgepodge alliance of 32 parties including BNP is bound to collapse.”
He asked who the leader of BNP’s movement is and whether a ship can be steered without a captain.
Diplomats’ activities normal
AL is more concerned over the activities of diplomats of Western countries, US visa policy and the role of lawmakers of these countries. AL is likely to hold meeting with European Union delegation on 15 July and US officials before. AL would brought the issue of fair election in five city corporations and by-polls. Moreover, the party would reason that it has strengthened the election commission.
This correspondent talked with several leaders of the ruling party about the activities of the foreign diplomats. They said such maneuver of the diplomats is nothing new but the fear of visa restriction and more sanctions are a concern. But there would be no problem if the government can hold the election.
AL general secretary Obaidul Quader, however, did not want to give much importance to visits of the US and EU delegations. Replying to question of a journalist yesterday, he said the US delegation’s visit is not about the election but they are coming to get updated about the Rohingya issue while the EU delegation will come to see how the observers would play their roles during the polls.
The ruling party leaders said they are countering BNP’s rallies and simultaneously eying to focus on polls-centric programmes.