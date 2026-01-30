A woman can never be the ameer of Jamaat, Shafiqur Rahman tells Al Jazeera

The Jamaat-e-Islami ameer also denied allegations that the party has been involved in attacks on minorities in the country. Responding to the question, he said, “No one from Jamaat has ever been involved in such vandalism or attacks. Whatever has happened over the past 15 years, Jamaat has been blamed, but not a single case has been proven in court. I also reject the United Nations report on the attacks that took place after the August uprising. All of these are false propaganda.”

The Jamaat-e-Islami ameer also denied allegations of the party’s involvement in the atrocities committed against Bengalis in 1971. In the interview, he said, “The decision taken by Jamaat at the time was a political one, not a decision of any armed force. Our leaders believed that separating from Pakistan with India’s assistance would create another form of Indian dominance over Bangladesh.”

At this point, the Al Jazeera journalist referred to evidence of the killing of intellectuals by Jamaat-linked paramilitary forces. In response, Shafiqur Rahman said, “Those forces were controlled by the Pakistan army, not by any organisation. If anyone committed crimes, then why were no cases or general diaries (GD) filed against them after independence? Sheikh Mujibur Rahman himself prepared a list of 195 war criminals, all of whom were Pakistani soldiers, not anyone from this land.”