A woman can never be the ameer of Jamaat, Shafiqur Rahman tells Al Jazeera
The interview, aired under the title “Bangladesh Elections: The Resurgence of Jamaat-e-Islami,” was conducted by Al Jazeera journalist Srinivasan Jain.
Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has said that it is not possible for a woman to hold the post of ameer of the party. He made the remarks in an interview with Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera. The interview was aired yesterday, Thursday, on Al Jazeera’s YouTube channel.
The interview, broadcast under the title “Bangladesh Elections: The Resurgence of Jamaat-e-Islami,” was conducted by Al Jazeera journalist Srinivasan Jain. In the introduction, Jain said that following the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government in August 2024 and as national elections draw closer, Jamaat-e-Islami has once again come to the centre of political discussion. According to recent survey data, Jamaat could emerge as a major force in the election.
The Jamaat-e-Islami ameer also denied allegations that the party has been involved in attacks on minorities in the country. Responding to the question, he said, “No one from Jamaat has ever been involved in such vandalism or attacks. Whatever has happened over the past 15 years, Jamaat has been blamed, but not a single case has been proven in court."
In the interview, the Al Jazeera journalist asked the Jamaat ameer about the party’s role in the 1971 Liberation War, its stance on the introduction of Islamic law, its views on women, Bangladesh’s secular identity, and the future of democracy.
In response to a question about women, the Jamaat ameer said that his party has not nominated a single woman in this election, though preparations are under way. Asked whether a woman could hold the party’s top post, Shafiqur Rahman said, “That is not possible.” Explaining his position, he said, “Allah has made everyone in their own distinct nature. A man can never bear a child or breastfeed a baby. We cannot change what Allah has created.” He added, “In some cases there are limitations, they would not be able to perform certain responsibilities. There are physical constraints that cannot be denied. When a mother gives birth, how will she carry out these responsibilities? It is not possible.”
Asked whether Islamic law would be introduced in the country if Jamaat came to power, Shafiqur Rahman said, “If it is essential for the welfare of the country, then parliament will decide on the matter. It is not for me to decide; parliament will determine it.” He also said that they would not do anything against the will of the people.
There are concerns that the rise of Jamaat could pose a threat to cultural diversity and media freedom. Referring to public statements made by two leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir at Rajshahi University and Jahangirnagar University against two media outlets and the cultural organisations Udichi and Chhayanaut, the journalist asked Jamaat about its position on the matter. In response, Shafiqur Rahman said they do not support such actions and have condemned them. He further said, “Islami Chhatra Shibir is not an affiliate organisation of ours; it is not part of Jamaat’s legal structure. People can make mistakes and they need to be corrected. If they repeat such actions, measures will be taken.”
The Jamaat-e-Islami ameer also denied allegations of the party’s involvement in the atrocities committed against Bengalis in 1971. In the interview, he said, “The decision taken by Jamaat at the time was a political one, not a decision of any armed force. Our leaders believed that separating from Pakistan with India’s assistance would create another form of Indian dominance over Bangladesh.”
At this point, the Al Jazeera journalist referred to evidence of the killing of intellectuals by Jamaat-linked paramilitary forces. In response, Shafiqur Rahman said, “Those forces were controlled by the Pakistan army, not by any organisation. If anyone committed crimes, then why were no cases or general diaries (GD) filed against them after independence? Sheikh Mujibur Rahman himself prepared a list of 195 war criminals, all of whom were Pakistani soldiers, not anyone from this land.”
When asked what Jamaat would do if India refuses to return Sheikh Hasina, the party ameer said, “We will engage in fruitful dialogue with India. Our position is clear: we will not put our neighbors in any discomfort, and in return, we expect mutual respect and trust from them as well.”
Shafiqur Rahman expressed optimism that the younger generation will accept Jamaat. Supporting his view, he said, “In recent university student council elections, students have voted in favor of our student organisation. They believe that the dignity and rights of the youth will be safeguarded through us.”