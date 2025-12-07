‘Every day I feel as though today might bring good news about Madam’

“Every day I come to the entrance of Evercare Hospital. Every day I feel as though today might be the day I hear some good news about Madam’s condition.”

Mir Jasim, a supporter of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said on Sunday morning this about the party chairperson Khaleda Zia, who has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital for more than two weeks.

He further said that he works at a private company adjacent to the hospital. He travels from Ashulia to Dhaka every day, and before entering his office, he stops by the hospital.

Mir Jasim said he is not directly involved with any political party, but he has supported the BNP since childhood because of Khaleda Zia.