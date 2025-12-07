Khaleda Zia’s illness
‘Every day I feel as though today might bring good news about Madam’
“Every day I come to the entrance of Evercare Hospital. Every day I feel as though today might be the day I hear some good news about Madam’s condition.”
Mir Jasim, a supporter of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said on Sunday morning this about the party chairperson Khaleda Zia, who has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital for more than two weeks.
He further said that he works at a private company adjacent to the hospital. He travels from Ashulia to Dhaka every day, and before entering his office, he stops by the hospital.
Mir Jasim said he is not directly involved with any political party, but he has supported the BNP since childhood because of Khaleda Zia.
“Every day I come to Evercare Hospital. Every day I feel as though today I will hear good news about Madam’s health. I do read the updates carried by the media, but I cannot bring myself to accept them. That is why I rush here. I do not feel at ease if I do not come. There is always a strange turmoil inside,” Mir Jasim added.
Crowds of people gathered outside Evercare Hospital today to enquire about Khaleda Zia’s condition. Among them were BNP leaders and activists, members of its affiliate organisations, as well as ordinary citizens. They came to offer prayers and to seek updates on her health.
Those arriving here said their only expectation is that Khaleda Zia recovers swiftly.
Another BNP supporter, Anwar Hossain, travelled from Netrokona. He said he has been in Dhaka for two days, mainly to check on Khaleda Zia. Although he knows he will not be allowed to see her, he came out of emotional attachment.
Leaders, activists, and supporters gradually gathered in front of Evercare Hospital from 9:00 am. They spoke among themselves and tried to understand Khaleda Zia’s current condition.
The BNP chairperson and former prime minister was admitted to Evercare Hospital on the night of 23 November after developing respiratory distress.
She is being treated under the supervision of a medical board led by professor Shahabuddin Talukder, comprising both domestic and international specialists.
Her condition remains unstable. For this reason, no final decision has yet been taken regarding transferring her to London for advanced treatment, according to physicians and party sources.
BNP sources say an air ambulance is ready to take Khaleda Zia to London. However, the possibility of sending her abroad depends entirely on whether she is physically capable of enduring such a long journey.
A source close to members of the medical board treating the former prime minister told Prothom Alo on Saturday night that Khaleda Zia is dealing with multiple complications affecting her diabetes, kidneys, heart and lungs.
Some of these issues are occasionally under control, but at times they suddenly spiral out of control.
The latest information suggests that her haemoglobin, which had dropped because of kidney complications, has increased. Kidney function has improved slightly, and her lungs are showing some signs of improvement. However, she is still not out of danger.