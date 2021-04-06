Facing Covid-19, resisting radicals are challenges before govt: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said facing the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) and resisting extreme communal forces are two challenges for the government, reports state-run news agency BSS.

The minister said this after inaugurating 50-km extended road from Cox’s Bazar Link Road to Unchiprang in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar, joining a function virtually from his official residence in Dhaka. The road is built at a cost of Tk 3.05 billion.

Quader, also general secretary of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, said it is essential to carry out the government efforts in a well-coordinated way and make the party’s unity stronger to face the two challenges.