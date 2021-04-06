Facing Covid-19, resisting radicals are challenges before govt: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said facing the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) and resisting extreme communal forces are two challenges for the government, reports state-run news agency BSS.
The minister said this after inaugurating 50-km extended road from Cox’s Bazar Link Road to Unchiprang in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar, joining a function virtually from his official residence in Dhaka. The road is built at a cost of Tk 3.05 billion.
Quader, also general secretary of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, said it is essential to carry out the government efforts in a well-coordinated way and make the party’s unity stronger to face the two challenges.
He gave directives to the concerned officials to strictly enforce the restrictions the government issued to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic as the rate of infection and deaths is on the rising.
The AL general secretary also urged the party leaders and workers to remain united to help the government face the two challenges.
He said the BNP is showing its irresponsibility by holding the government liable for everything.
BNP has lost its ability to consider which matter is the liability of the government and which one is not, Quader said.
BNP is now so blind in making criticism of the government that they are blaming the government even for deaths in nor’wester, he added.
He said it could happen in the coming days that BNP would be blaming the government for death in thunderbolt.
The minister said the government of prime minister Sheikh Hasina responses immediately in any public issues.
Awami League leaders and workers also extend cooperation to the people in any crisis and disaster, he said.
“What did the BNP do for the welfare of the country and the people during the coronavirus pandemic? If we evaluate that, BNP’s falsehood, evil-politics and irresponsibility towards people would become clear,” he said.
As a responsible political party, BNP’s mentality of fleeing and showing reluctance in people’s welfare makes the party’s commitment to the people questionable, Quader said.