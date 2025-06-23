China playing positive role in regional politics: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who is leading a party delegation in China, on Monday termed the initiative of the Chinese leadership in Asia-Pacific regional politics as positive.
He said during a bilateral meeting with a Chinese delegation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, said BNP media cell member Shyrul Kabir Khan.
Fakhrul hoped the positive initiatives of China will be expanded to a multilateral scale.
Li Hongzhong, a politburo member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Vice Chairman of the National People’s Congress, led the Chinese delegation.
A high-level BNP delegation led by Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir arrived in China today.
Other members of the BNP delegation are- Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Selima Rahman, Chairperson’s Advisors Ismail Zabiullah, Prof Sukomal Barua, Zahir Uddin Swapan, Party Media Cell Convener Prof Dr. Moudud Hossain Alamgir Pavel and Chairperson’s Private Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar.
Li Hongzhong has invited BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to visit China. The CPC expressed hope that the two parties and the two countries’ relations will reach new height through this visit.
Before the meeting, the BNP delegation visited China Railway Group Limited.