China playing positive role in regional politics: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who is leading a party delegation in China, on Monday termed the initiative of the Chinese leadership in Asia-Pacific regional politics as positive.

He said during a bilateral meeting with a Chinese delegation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, said BNP media cell member Shyrul Kabir Khan.

Fakhrul hoped the positive initiatives of China will be expanded to a multilateral scale.