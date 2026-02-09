Battle to elect a new ‘leader’ in Sheikh Hasina’s stronghold

Saturday, 12:00 pm. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s mausoleum in Tungipara, Gopalganj. An almost eerie silence prevails. Buses and vehicles no longer arrive in large numbers. Yet during the Awami League’s rule, crowds gathered here throughout the year.

All gates of the mausoleum complex have remained closed since 5 August 2024. police are stationed both inside and outside. A few local residents were chatting at a tea stall near Gate no. 3. When asked about the election, little interest was seen among them.

One person said he would not go to vote. From a conversation with another, it appeared that many members of his family hold positions in the local Awami League. He said some people would go to vote, but turnout would be very low.