Fakhrul explains why people will vote for BNP

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general said people will cast their votes for BNP to get rid of Awami League.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said people of the country will support BNP as they get exhausted under the ruling of Awami League.

On Tuesday, Fakhrul said this while briefing newsmen at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

Earlier on Monday, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said people of the country should compare the benefits they received during the separate tenures of Awami League and BNP.