Fakhrul off to Singapore for treatment

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir went to Singapore on Saturday morning for medical treatment, reports UNB.
Fakhrul, along with his wife Rahat Ara Begum, left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines around 8:40am, his personal secretary M Yunus Ali told the news agency.
He said Fakhrul will receive treatment at Farrer Park Hospital for various health complexities, including blockage in the nerve of neck.
After reaching Singapore, Yunus said, the BNP leader will stay in quarantine as per the rules there and then go to the hospital for treatment.
He, however, could not say when the BNP secretary general will return home.
Earlier, after being released from jail in 2015, Fakhrul went to Singapore for treatment where the problem in his internal carotid artery was detected.
Since then, he goes to Singapore every year for follow-up treatment. The BNP leader could not go to Singapore last year due to novel coronavirus pandemic.
Fakhrul went to Singapore for medical check-up for the last time in October 2019.