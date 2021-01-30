Fakhrul off to Singapore for treatment

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir went to Singapore on Saturday morning for medical treatment, reports UNB.

Fakhrul, along with his wife Rahat Ara Begum, left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines around 8:40am, his personal secretary M Yunus Ali told the news agency.

He said Fakhrul will receive treatment at Farrer Park Hospital for various health complexities, including blockage in the nerve of neck.

After reaching Singapore, Yunus said, the BNP leader will stay in quarantine as per the rules there and then go to the hospital for treatment.