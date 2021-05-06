Fakhrul urges govt to allow Khaleda to go abroad for treatment

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday urged the government to allow their party chief Khaleda Zia to go abroad for advanced treatment on humanitarian ground as she has been suffering from post-Covid complications, reports UNB.

“Post-Covid complications sometimes go into different directions. She’s an elderly person having many underlying health complications…that’s why most people in our country want her to receive treatment in an advanced hospital,” he said.

Speaking at a programme at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office, the BNP leader said,” "Her (Khaleda’s) family sought permission yesterday (Wednesday) to send her abroad for advanced treatment. We hope the government will take steps for her treatment abroad on humanitarian ground.”

The programme was arranged to provide Eid gifts to the family members of BNP leaders and activists who died of coronavirus across the country, on behalf of party acting chairman Tarique Rahman. Party leaders said at least 425 BNP leaders and activists have so far died of coronavirus.

Fakhrul said Khaleda Zia has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital since 27 April and physicians are providing her treatment sincerely there. But, he said, she should be given treatment in an advanced hospital abroad considering her underlying health conditions.