Fakhrul urges govt to allow Khaleda to go abroad for treatment

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday urged the government to allow their party chief Khaleda Zia to go abroad for advanced treatment on humanitarian ground as she has been suffering from post-Covid complications, reports UNB.
“Post-Covid complications sometimes go into different directions. She’s an elderly person having many underlying health complications…that’s why most people in our country want her to receive treatment in an advanced hospital,” he said.
Speaking at a programme at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office, the BNP leader said,” "Her (Khaleda’s) family sought permission yesterday (Wednesday) to send her abroad for advanced treatment. We hope the government will take steps for her treatment abroad on humanitarian ground.”
The programme was arranged to provide Eid gifts to the family members of BNP leaders and activists who died of coronavirus across the country, on behalf of party acting chairman Tarique Rahman. Party leaders said at least 425 BNP leaders and activists have so far died of coronavirus.
Fakhrul said Khaleda Zia has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital since 27 April and physicians are providing her treatment sincerely there. But, he said, she should be given treatment in an advanced hospital abroad considering her underlying health conditions.
On Wednesday night, Khaleda’s younger brother Shamim Iskander met home minister Asaduzzaman Khan at his Dhamanmondi residence and submitted an application seeking permission to send her abroad for advanced treatment.
The 76-year-old BNP chief, who tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time on 24 April, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 27 April for a thorough health checkup.
She was shifted to the CCU of the hospital with the shortness of breath around 4pm on Monday. Her breathing problem later eased.
On 28 April, a 10-member medical board, headed by professor Shahabuddin Talukder, was formed for the treatment of Khaleda at the Evercare Hospital a day after her admission there.
Khaleda Zia tested positive for Covid-19 on 10 April as eight people at her residence were infected with the virus. She underwent the second Covid-19 test on 24 April and her report was positive.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on 25 March last year.
She was released from the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) the same day, and she has been staying at her Gulshan house since then.
On 27 August last year, the government extended her release for six more months and it was extended again for six months on March 15 last.
On 8 February 2018, Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years’ imprisonment in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. The High Court later doubled her jail term.
Khaleda was found guilty in another corruption case the same year. Her party claims both the cases are politically motivated.
Prayers for Khaleda
Meanwhile, Mirza Fakhrul announced that their party leaders and activists will arrange doa mahfil in mosques across the country after Juma’ prayers on Friday seeking divine blessings for her speedy recovery.
Besides, he said, prayer sessions will also be arranged at other worship places of different other religious communities for the BNP chief.