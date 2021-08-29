Fakhrul wants stronger alliance to ‘oust’ govt

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday urged all the opposition parties and professionals to forge a stronger alliance to oust the current “fascist” government through a strong movement, reports UNB.

"A monstrous force in the country is destroying everything we have. It has created a fascist state in the true sense with its main goal to establish a one-party system of government,” he said while adressing a discussion.