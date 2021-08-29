Fakhrul wants stronger alliance to ‘oust’ govt

The BNP leader said all must get united under an alliance to give the future generation a truly independent, sovereign and democratic Bangladesh. “We’ve no choice but to take to the streets. All, not only the BNP and the opposition parties, have to join it.”
BNP secretary general further said, “People from all walks of life, including civil society members, university teachers, and journalists, are being subjected to repression by the government. “So, everyone has to take to the streets under an alliance.”
Shato Nagorik Committee arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club in memory of late former vice-chancellor of Jahangirnagar University, prof Khandaker Mustahidur Rahman, who died of Coronavirus on 20 August.
Fakhrul alleged that the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League along with police attacked the activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal on Dhaka University in the morning without any provocation.
“They (JCD activists) went to the university campus to peacefully hold a rally demanding the release of one of their colleagues. But the Chhatra League cadres, along with the police, brutally attacked and tortured them,” he said.
Fakhrul further claimed that police swooped on the leaders and activists of BNP’s Dhaka north and south units a few days back as they went to party founder Ziaur Rahman’s grave to pay homage to him. “They (police) fired around 189 rounds of bullets, injuring our 72 leaders including Aman Ullah Aman and Aminul Haque.”