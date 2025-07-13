NCP announces political battle if denied ‘Shapla’ electoral symbol

National Citizen Party (NCP) has announced that it will launch a political battle if the party is denied ‘Shapla’ (water lily) as its electoral symbol.

NCP chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari announced this at a press briefing after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin at the election commission headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Sunday.

“We have no alternative to the Shapla as our electoral symbol. We have checked legal ways and found that there is no obstacle to us getting it. If any hurdle is created, we will fight it politically,” Nasiruddin Patwari said.