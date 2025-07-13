NCP announces political battle if denied ‘Shapla’ electoral symbol
National Citizen Party (NCP) has announced that it will launch a political battle if the party is denied ‘Shapla’ (water lily) as its electoral symbol.
NCP chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari announced this at a press briefing after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin at the election commission headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Sunday.
“We have no alternative to the Shapla as our electoral symbol. We have checked legal ways and found that there is no obstacle to us getting it. If any hurdle is created, we will fight it politically,” Nasiruddin Patwari said.
The NCP chief coordinator also raised questions on the neutrality of the election commission (EC) members. “The EC must be restructured before the election. It is straightforward. Even the law under which the current EC was formed must be changed,” he stressed.
He also alleged that many people from EC are acting as spokespersons for political parties. However, he added that those of this EC who have proven their integrity could remain in office.
A five-member NCP delegation met the CEC. The delegation included chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, chief organiser (southern region) Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser (northern region) Sarjis Alam, joint secretary Zahirul Islam, and joint convener Khalid Saifullah.
Joint secretary Zahirul Islam Islam briefed the media on the summary of the meeting. He said that the delegation submitted a new application requesting the Shapla symbol be allocated to their party.
Apart from this, the NCP delegation also urged the EC to remove the ‘boat’, electoral symbol of Awami League, from its list.
Zahirul Islam said that since the Awami League’s registration is currently suspended, its symbol should be removed from the EC’s list. The commission has assured them that the matter will be given special consideration.
Replying to a query on whether NCP can demand for the Shapla symbol since it is the national emblem, Zahirul Islam said the Shapla is not the national emblem alone; rather, it is a part of the national emblem, which also has other elements including jute leaves, paddy sheaves, and stars.
Pointing out that those elements are already used by other political parties, the NCP leader said, “The national emblem has specific colours and dimensions.”
In that case, they brought the matter to the EC’s notice that there is no legal barrier to getting Shapla as an electoral symbol, he added.
NCP also raised the issue of overseas voters being allowed to vote. Zahirul Islam said the commission assured them of considering the matter.
Recently, NCP applied for official registration as a political party. During the meeting, the delegation inquired about the progress of their application.
Zahirul Islam said the commission informed them that the registration process is ongoing.