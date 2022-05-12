Politics

Faridpur AL: Shamim president, Arif secretary

BSS
Shamim Haque has been made the president of Faridpur district unit of Awami League while Shah Md Arif was made the general secretary.

Mirza Azam, MP, an organising secretary of Bangladesh Awami League (AL), announced their names during the triennial council on Govt Rajendra College campus on Thursday afternoon.

Awami League presidium members Kazi Zafarullah, Abdur Razzaque, Shajahan Khan, Faruk Khan, Abdur Rahman, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim were present at the time.

Apart from them organising secretaries Mirza Azam, BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, publicity and publication secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, president and secretary of Faridpur district Awami League Subal Chandra Saha and Syed Masud Hossain were also present there.

Earlier Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader inaugurated the council at around 11:30 am.

